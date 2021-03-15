A 19-Year-Old's Amazing 3D Artworks Look Good Enough to Eat

These artworks look good enough to eat.
The jaw-droppingly realistic drawings are the work of an Osaka, Japan-based artist known as Shino.
The 19-year-old's work includes a crisp packet that seems to emerge from the page, a banana, a bar of chocolate and a tasty apple.
To prove the creations are real, Shino documented the drawing process of the crisp packet in pictures.
Shino says: “I don't go to a painting school, so I'm self-taught.
Some drawings can be produced in two hours, while others take more than 50 hours."