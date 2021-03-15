Kentucky Writers Remember Breonna Taylor GMK 031521

Writers across the state hosted a virtual vigil for Breonna Taylor to help promote racial and social justice.

Carnegie center's kentucky black writers collaboration hosted about 12 writers from across kentucky.

They each shared written pieces to honor taylor.

Some recited poems and others remembering her through song.

Here's a listen to one of the pieces presented .

Ronald: "but we too can shout..call it a clap back or contabosis a brick throw as blowback this revoluntary throwback where breonna taylor is too a founding father" the carnegie center for literacy and learning says it empowers people to explore and extess their voices through imaginative learning and literary arts.