Flooding Supplies Delivered GMK 031521

Lexington's Church of Christ Latter-Day Saints brought supplies to flood ravaged areas of the Commonwealth.

So far..

Trucks of food are going to areas in eastern and southern central kentucky cleaning up after floods.

Lexington's church of christ latter-day saints has been one of those groups helping since the flooding hit at the beginning of the month.

About 200 volunteers were spread throughout clark, estill, powell, breathitt and owsley counties over the weekend.

The latter-day saints brought out four semi trucks of water, clean up kits, hygiene kits and tarps.

Trucks arriving today will have shelf stable foods for those in need.

