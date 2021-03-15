We Take Our Baby To Slaughterhouse Protests | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

A PAIR of animal right activists take their baby to every protest - even at a slaughterhouse.

Tuesday and Andrew Goti live with their 4-month-old baby in Northern Ireland.

The married couple have been animal rights activists for most of their lives.

Tuesday told Truly: “We are fighting for total animal liberation.

‘Liberate’ is our term because we don’t view animals as property.

But if you want to look at it legally, it’s stealing property, stealing livestock.” Baby Arabella has been in their fight from the start, even going with her parents to protests at slaughterhouses.

Tuesday said: “I was still going into farms when I was 42-weeks pregnant, and documenting, and liberating." But some onlookers have expressed concern about Arabella’s involvement.

Tuesday said: “People have said that I’m a terrible mother.

That social services should be called, my child should be taken off from me.

I don’t want her growing up wrapped in cotton wool, thinking the world that she is in is a place that she is not involved.

When she’s older she can decide if she wants to drink or smoke, but she can’t decide if she wants to eat animals.

We are fighting to make this a better world for her, and unfortunately I think that she’s going to have to continue that fight when she’s older."