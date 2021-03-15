Teenager modifies petrol scooter into electric motor in central India

An 18-year-old boy named Himanshu Vikas Bhai Patel, has modified an old petrol scooter into an e-scooter in central India's Madhya Pradesh.

The event took place in the city of Makroniya as footage from March 13 shows Himanshu driving the modified scooter.

He also explains how the scooter works and how he modified it.

The scooter is 29 years old and was modified by Himanshu after the petrol prices increased in the country.

The e-scooter can reportedly travel up to a distance of 279-310 miles (450-500 kilometers) on a single charge and does not require multiple charging.

Himanshu also designed fast charging and anti-theft features for this scooter.