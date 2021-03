Dapper Dan on Community, COVID-19, and the Importance of Getting Vaccinated

Fashion designer and Harlem icon Dapper Dan gets vaccinated to help fight against COVID-19.

He also speaks with Mary T.

Bassett, Director of the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard T.H.

Chan School of Public Health, about what the COVID-19 vaccine is and the perception of mass vaccinations amongst the Black community.