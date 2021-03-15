Romanian zoogoers delighted as bear casually rides down slide

Visitors at Brasov Zoo, Romania, were delighted as they captured the moment a bear casually rode down a slide.

Anamaria Balan filmed as the bear carefully made its way up the slide before perching itself at the top.

After a few moments, the animal casually slid down the slide backwards.

The filmer said: "I love to travel.

I try to choose areas where I can find bears.

I'm in love with them.

So, it was Sunday, and I decided to visit a zoo garden with my friends.

Even though bears are normally hibernating during the winter season, they still like to catch the sun and play every now and then.

We waited for this moment for a couple of hours." Balan posted the clip to TikTok where it has amassed almost 125,000 likes.