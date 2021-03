Payette Co. fourth grader completes project to ski all 20 Idaho ski areas

AN UPDATE THISMORNING..

ON ASTORY WE BROUGHTTO YOU LASTMONTH..A TEN YEAR OLDPAYETTE COUNTYBOY HAS NOWCOMPLETED HISMISSION..OF HITTINGTHE SLOPES AT ALLOF IDAHO'S 20 SKIAREAS IN ONESEASON!HENRY BLACK IS ASTUDENT AT NEWPLYMOUTHELEMENTARY.AS PART OF HISFOURTH-GRADEIDAHO HISTORYPROJECT..

HEDECIDED TO DOSOME HANDS-ONRESEARCH..WRITING TO ALL 20OF THE RESORTS..

INHOPES OF GETTING ALIFT TICKET TOCOMPLETE HISPROJECT.HENRY AND HISFAMILY WRAPPED UPTHEIR JOURNEY ONMARCH SIXTH WITH ATRIP TOCOTTONWOODBUTTE.HENRY'S NOWWORKING ON HISFINAL PROJECTTHAT'S DUE IN MAY..YOU CAN SEE MYFULL REPORT ON HISSKI QUEST AT IDAHONEWS SIX DOT COM.