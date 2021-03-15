Game Watching Treats - SeaPak GDK 031521

Lifestyle expert, Kia Malone, has some tips to celebrate the NCAA Championships safely this year.

C1 3 speaker 1: after the college championships were canceled last year, fans are desperately awaiting this year's excitement.

Lifestyle expert, kia malone, has tips to celebrate safely.

Kia malone: turn your home into an arena, decorate with your favorite teams' jerseys and pennants, maybe put all of that around the tv where the action is focused.

You could even incorporate a little mini indoor basketball goal so you and your friends can replay all those exciting moment.

Speaker 1: watching sports at home means good finger foods, and it doesn't have to be the same old, same old.

Kia malone: chips, salsa, wings, i mean i'm kind of over it, right?

Why don't you level up your snacks this year with some great seafood items made by seapak?

Maybe try the butterfly shrimp as is, or spice it