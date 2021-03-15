China's worst sandstorm in decade severely reduces visibility in Beijing

China's worst sandstorm in a decade has severely reduced visibility across Beijing.
Footage filmed by Victor Arthursson shows a hazy orange tint has shrouded the city.
Air quality indexes recorded a number of 999 in the city - levels below 100 are deemed satisfactory.
China's biggest sandstorm in a decade has covered Beijing in a thick blanket of brown dust and grounded more than 400 flights.