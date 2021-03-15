Skip to main content
Monday, March 15, 2021

China's worst sandstorm in decade severely reduces visibility in Beijing

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
China's worst sandstorm in a decade has severely reduced visibility across Beijing.

Footage filmed by Victor Arthursson shows a hazy orange tint has shrouded the city.

Air quality indexes recorded a number of 999 in the city - levels below 100 are deemed satisfactory.

