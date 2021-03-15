Local trail promotes the importance of nature

Today was a perfect day to learn about nature.

And that's just what folks did over at ouabache trails park.

This months theme is "following a raindrop" participants got to learn about where raindrops go and how it effects organisms. the trail leader says this is a fun activity top do with your family.

"well i think it's just important when your out in nature to be aware of everything that's going on so you don't miss anything because theres so much going on out there and also noticing the connections between all of it."

They hold a nature walk every second sunday of the month.