Diver retrieves WORKING iPhone from lake in Canada and reunites it with owner

A diver retrieved a working iPhone 11 from a lake in Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia, and managed to reunite it with its owner.

Clayton Helkenberg managed to recover a working iPhone from the riverbed along with a pair of sunglasses and some glass bottles.

After he cleaned up the phone he discovered that it still worked and worked out it had been down there for several months.

Helkenberg said: "The find of the day was definitely the iPhone 11 which after getting home worked!

I was able to get the phone number from the phone and tracked down the owner.

We were able to meet up and reunite the owner with the phone." After meeting with the phone's owner he found that the phone was down there for six months.