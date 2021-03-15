Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year Win, But Says Megan Thee Stallion Deserves It.
On Sunday, Billie Eilish won record of the year for her song “everything i wanted” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
During her acceptance speech, Eilish said the win was “embarrassing” because Megan Thee Stallion should’ve won instead.
This is really embarrassing for me … Megan, girl, I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me,’ I was like, ‘It’s hers.’, Billie Eilish, via 'Complex'.
Eilish went on to shower the “Savage” rapper in praise, saying she “deserve[s] everything in the world.” .
You had a year that I think is un-toppable.
You are a queen, I want to cry thinking about how much I love you.
You’re so beautiful, you’re so talented, you deserve everything in the world, Billie Eilish, via 'Complex'.
Megan had a big night at the 2021 Grammys, winning best rap song and best rap performance for “Savage Remix.” .
She also won best new artist; the first female rapper to do so since 1999 when Lauryn Hill won the award.