Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year Win But Says Megan Thee Stallion Deserves It

Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year Win, But Says Megan Thee Stallion Deserves It.

On Sunday, Billie Eilish won record of the year for her song “everything i wanted” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Eilish said the win was “embarrassing” because Megan Thee Stallion should’ve won instead.

This is really embarrassing for me … Megan, girl, I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me,’ I was like, ‘It’s hers.’, Billie Eilish, via 'Complex'.

Eilish went on to shower the “Savage” rapper in praise, saying she “deserve[s] everything in the world.” .

You had a year that I think is un-toppable.

You are a queen, I want to cry thinking about how much I love you.

You’re so beautiful, you’re so talented, you deserve everything in the world, Billie Eilish, via 'Complex'.

Megan had a big night at the 2021 Grammys, winning best rap song and best rap performance for “Savage Remix.” .

She also won best new artist; the first female rapper to do so since 1999 when Lauryn Hill won the award.