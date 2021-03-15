Beyonce Breaks Record for Female Artist With Most Grammys Ever

Queen Bey is now the female artist with the most Grammy awards with 28 wins.

At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyonce took home four wins.

Including best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” best music video for “Brown Skin Girl”.

And best rap performance and best rap song for “Savage,” with Megan Thee Stallion.

During her acceptance speech for best R&B performance, Beyonce said she created the song for “beautiful Black kings and queens.”.

It’s been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world, Beyonce, at 63rd Grammy Awards.

This is so overwhelming.

I’ve been working my whole life — since 9 years old — and I can’t believe this happened, Beyonce, at 63rd Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé is now tied with producer Quincy Jones for second place among all Grammy winners.