Monday, March 15, 2021

Chicago continues tradition of dying river green ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Chicago continued its annual tradition of dying the Chicago River green ahead of St.

Patrick's Day celebrations.

Shailabh Shah managed to capture drone footage of the river after it was dyed green.

The city's Mayor Lori Lightfoot did not publically announce whether the annual tradition was going to happen this year to stop crowds gathering.

This footage was filmed on March 13.

