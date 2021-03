Starmer: Sarah Everard's death has to be a turning point

Labour leader Keir Starmer says the death of Sarah Everard has to be a turning point in tackling the "daily abuse and harassment" faced by women.

He added the tactics used by the Metropolitan Police at the vigil for Ms Everard over the weekend were "deeply disturbing".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn