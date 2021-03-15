LBS - Tax Collection Relief 3-16-21

[Music] in today's local business spotlight we're joined again by kim miller with tax collection relief services of course this business provides tax resolution services that you can trust so good morning kim thanks again for joining us thank you jess all right tell me a little bit more about tcr and what you specialize in we specialize in peace of mind for people that are in trouble with the irs we help them negotiate that perfect all right people sometimes may feel ashamed maybe a little bit embarrassed to be behind on their taxes what advice do you have for anyone who's in this situation don't feel ashamed they're not alone there are so many people that for for very various reasons get in trouble with the irs in fact celebrities who have a team of accountants helping them get in trouble with the irs in fact on our website we have uh stories of celebrities that are in trouble with the irs so people should not feel alone perfect all right i want to talk about maybe deadlines are there any deadlines for individuals who need help well there are deadlines but i don't want people to think they can't come and ask for help if they think those deadlines are passed because we can work with those deadlines and come up with a great resolution to their tax liability all right perfect is it ever too late can we ever be in too much trouble well you can but but we know how to help you and we want to take that burden from you so that you don't have to worry about it anymore and give you a plan so that you can um if we do if you do need to pay the irs it's the amount that you can live with and i want to talk about you know once we've worked with you guys you have helped us we are back on our feet in many ways but you still help us moving forward in the future years as well i do i do so we uh we don't want you to get back in the same problems that you were before now that you have a clean slate with the irs things are moving forward you no longer have to worry about them now let's make sure that your current and your filings moving forward okay so tell me what about these scary letters that people might be getting that are associated with your taxes but they're not coming from the irs oh those are so scary they look really real and we get lots of calls about that so you may be getting a letter from those 1-800 national tax firms that are so scary and they use scary letters they use scary words and they'll also promise things that they really can't deliver and they'll try to pressure you into making a decision that isn't in your best interest but we're local you can come see us we'll sit down with you in that free consultation we'll look at your entire situation and help plan what is best for your tax resolution and i want to talk a little bit about new businesses starting out is there help for new businesses who you know are brand new and we love having new businesses come see us because the worst thing is to get started on the wrong foot so when a new business comes in we help them organize in the best manner available to them especially as it relates to filing with the irs should they be a partnership should be their sole proprietorship whatever needs to be and then we also set them up so they know how to keep their books and also how to look for tax deductions that are best beneficial to them but also that consultation is free so we want to make sure you're on the right track perfect of course so and of course we talked about this earlier but it's businesses families individuals you're able to help everyone absolutely absolutely all right kim what's the best way for us to get started with you whether we're a business a family or an individual well anyone who comes to see us the first consultation is free so please call us or you can visit our website all right thanks i know we're going to talk to you again in the next month or so but that's it for today's local business spotlight [Music]