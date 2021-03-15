Medical workers from across China visit Wuhan to enjoy flowering cherry blossoms

One year after the COVID-19 outbreak, medical workers from across China visited Wuhan to enjoy the flowering cherry blossoms on March 13.

One year after the COVID-19 outbreak, medical workers from across China visited Wuhan to enjoy the flowering cherry blossoms on March 13.

In the video, more than 12,000 medical workers from all over the nation arrived at Wuhan University to see the blooming cherry blossoms. Medical workers from around the country supported Wuhan during the COVID-19 outbreak and local residents invited them to come back to see the cherry blossoms when they left the city as a way to show their gratitude.

The video was provided by local media with permission.