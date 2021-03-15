Skip to main content
Monday, March 15, 2021

Monday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Publishing Stocks

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views
In trading on Monday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Bcb Bancorp, down about 8.9% and shares of Marlin Business Services down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by John Wiley & Sons, trading lower by about 8.2% and Lee Enterprises, trading lower by about 5.6%.

