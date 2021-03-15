Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 15, 2021

Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Advertising Stocks

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views
Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Advertising Stocks
Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.

Leading the group were shares of CVR Partners, up about 21.7% and shares of Sundial Growers up about 10.6% on the day.

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.

Leading the group were shares of CVR Partners, up about 21.7% and shares of Sundial Growers up about 10.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Baosheng Media Group Holdings, trading higher by about 31% and MDC Partners, trading higher by about 10.2% on Monday.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Market News Video
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Market News Video
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Agriculture & Farm Products

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Agriculture & Farm Products

Market News Video

You might like