Daily Dividend Report: ELS,LXP,NHI,GVA,PGRE

The dividend will be paid on April 9, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2021.

On March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Equity LifeStyle Properties declared a first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.3625 per common share, representing, on an annualized basis, a dividend of $1.45 per common share.

Lexington Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 of $0.1075 per common share/unit payable on or about April 15, 2021 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

National Health Investors announced today that it will pay its first quarter dividend of $1.1025 per common share on May 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

Granite Construction today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share.

The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Paramount Group announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.