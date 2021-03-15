Murder Trial Begins for Woman Accused of Killing Her Husband

An Evansville woman is on trial for murder in Vanderburgh County.
Authorities say Wendy Payne fatally stabbed her husband at their home in July 2019.
The murder trial for a vanderburgh county woman - is set to start this morning.... wendy payne is accused of stabbing her husband - edward payne - at their home on glenview drive in july of 20-19..... the trial was first scheduled to take place in october of last year -- but was pushed until now due to a covid-19 outbreak.
Today's proceedings were set to get underway at 8:00am....