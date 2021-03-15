"Grand Hotel" star Anne Winters Welcomes You to Her Secret Escape

Actress Anne Winters is currently starring on the ABC drama series “Grand Hotel.” She escapes the excitement of Hollywood in her backyard garden, where she talks about her character Ingrid, a maid at the hotel who will do just about anything to live a life of luxury.

She also talks about how she found out how she landed the role with a phone call from the show’s Executive Producer Eva Longoria.

If Anne Winters look familiar, you might recognize her from her role as Chloe Rice in Netflix’s drama series “13 Reasons Why” and from the movie “Night School” starring Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Ha...