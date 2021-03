This Winter Wonderland Is in the Most Unlikely Place: The Middle of Texas!

Pull on your gloves and check out this winter wonderland carved entirely out of ice…in TEXAS!

At Moody Gardens in Galveston, a skilled team of master carvers have taken two million pounds of ice and created more than 100 intricate, life-like sculptures.

Ice land is a festive tour of some of the world's most famous landmarks as Santa makes his journey around the world.