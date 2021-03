New Ram's Skydeck Experience Features 360-Degree Views of Los Angles

There's a new fan experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Casa Mexico Sky Deck offers Rams fans a premium experience from atop the stadium with 360-degree views of the city, lounge spaces, exclusive concessions and a unique sports bar vibe.

The new shaded deck is a go-to venue for boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who partners with Casa Mexico Tequila.