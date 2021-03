Brookdale Lodge: Haunted Places in the Bay Area

After opening in the late 1800’s, the Brookdale Lodge hosted guests, celebrities and even Presidents, but an unfortunate drowning of a young child has also opened the doors to dozens of spirits that still haunt the lodge today.

Take a look inside the haunted lodge nestled in Santa Cruz Mountains in Northern California and visit the spooky locations that are still said to host ghosts even today.

You can even stay in one of their haunted rooms!

For more information, visit www.brookdalelodge.com