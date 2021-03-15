Little ones relax at a baby spa!

Hydrotherapy studios first emerged in Europe and Asia.

Now, the Midwest has its –first- such ‘spa’!

Metta Baby Infant Wellness Center opened in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood in 2019.

Metta Baby specializes in unique classes that pair infant water movement with a mini-massage session.

Metta Baby caters to infants from 2 weeks to 6 months old.

The babies wear comfortable neck floats and are placed in 95-degree water at several ‘float stations’.

Parents say their little ones are seeing benefits like better motor skills and longer sleep.

Metta Baby has re-opened after the COVID-19 shutdown and is following all CDC guidelines, customers now book private sessions.