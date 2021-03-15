Meet the Culinary Star Named the World’s Best Chef!

Chris Shepherd has a passion for creating dishes that are just as diverse as Houston.

The famed restauranteur was named World’s Best Chef last year by the Robb Report and won a James Beard Award in 2014 for Best Chef: Southwest.

Shepherd runs three Houston restaurants, including One Fifth, a game-changer in the city’s culinary scene.

One Fifth opened in 2017 with an ambitious goal to change concepts every year for five years.

From steak to the Mediterranean to Europe, each theme has reflected Houston’s wide culinary culture.

Shepherd is now about to begin the restaurant’s fifth concept and foodies can’t wait to see what comes next!