This general store’s Texas BBQ is legendary!

Step inside Henderson & Kane General Store in Houston’s historic Sixth Ward, and it’s like taking a trip back in time!

Henderson & Kane is the creation of husband-wife team John and Veronica Avila, who bought a historic building that had been used as a general store since the 1930s.

The pair transformed it into a craft grocery store, named after the intersection where it’s located.

The shelves are always brimming with dozens of locally-produced goods, from artisanal coffee to hand-churned gelato.

You’ll also find refrigerators filled with local craft beer and Texas wines, plus locally-sourced meats, farm eggs and produce.

But one of the biggest draws at Henderson & Kane is the barbecue and bakery counte...