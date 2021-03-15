The Darkside Haunted House is a scary good time!

Halloween is more than just a holiday that comes once a year for Mike Meola.

Halloween is a year-round celebration that Meola has incorporated into his life since he was a kid.“My family always made Halloween special,” said Meola.

His love for the spooky holiday turned into a career by creating Long Island’s Darkside Haunted House.

The haunted house has been terrifying people since 1998,but this year he was not sure whether he was going to open when the coronavirus pandemic not only hit his business but also had a direct effect on his family, losing his mother to the virus this past May.“At that time I couldn’t even think about Halloween,” said Meola.

“Darkside is here because of my love for Halloween a...