Thursday, March 18, 2021

Credit: Localish
Taste the Island Life at this Tropical-Inspired Houston Restaurant

If you’re looking for a tropical paradise in Houston, don’t go to the airport – hop in your car and check out The Toasted Coconut in H-Town’s quirky Montrose neighborhood.

It’s an authentic island experience that includes sand, bright colors, tiki huts and more!

And that doesn’t even begin to mention the tropical-inspired food and drink menus, which include custom, low-alcohol drinks in souvenir mugs, sharable entrees and snack plates that will have you dancing the Hula for the entirety of your evening!

