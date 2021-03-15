Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose Preview 'SAS: Red Notice'

Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose tell ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about the intense training process they underwent for their new action-packed film.
Plus, Heughan dishes on working with Celine Dion in the upcoming romantic comedy "Text For You".
Outlander star Sam Heughan says we won't see any "ginger hair or wigs or kilts" in his new film SAS: Red Notice, but he hopes fans..
Ruby Rose reveals both her and SAS: Red Notice co-star Sam Heughan took a psychopathy test, but it doesn't seem like she was happy..