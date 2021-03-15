Londoners gather in huge crowd to 'kill the bill' giving cops more powers against protests

These are the scenes outside Parliament Square in London on Monday (March 15) as demonstrators gather to rally against a new proposed bill that would give police more powers against protesters.

The fallout comes as a proposed police bill that would grant more powers to control protests in Britain is set to be debated in Parliament this week and faces renewed scrutiny from opposition lawmakers and rights groups.

An investigation has been ordered into the policing of a vigil in South London on Saturday night for Sarah Everard, 33, whose killing touched off a national outcry over the dangers facing women.

The vigil had been declared unlawful because of coronavirus restrictions, a move denounced by rights groups, and officers from the Metropolitan Police, the main London force, clashed with some attendees.