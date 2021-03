Chill Out With Ancient Gong Meditation!

Guests at Chill Chicago are un-plugging to an unusual form of meditation accompanied by a GONG!

Also known as a gong or sound ‘bath’ meditation, it is touted as a tool to achieve a deeper state of relaxation.

Some participants even say it makes them feels like they got a massage!

Gongs have been used in rituals and ceremonies for 4,000 years but this ancient sound is now enjoying a resurgence.

In fact, Gong Meditation is even helping celebrities like Kim Kardashian, to relax and rejuvenate!