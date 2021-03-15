The Best Cafeteria in America!

This family-owned restaurant has been a part of Houston’s history for almost 80 years, serving generations of customers.

One-time owner Nick Mickelis, a Greek immigrant, came to Houston after World War II with only a couple dollars in his pocket and a dream of having a better life.

He bought Cleburne Cafeteria in 1952 and his family has been running it ever since.

Twice the restaurant was destroyed by fire and twice it has rebuilt to become an icon.

Last year, Food & Wine Magazine named Cleburne Cafeteria the #1 cafeteria in America, an honor that reflects its long history as a Houston institution.

For more information, visit cleburnecafeteria.com