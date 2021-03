Each Hat Is a Work of Art at This 105-Year-Old Family Business!

“It’s like molding clay.” Each hat is a work of art at The Hat Store in Houston, Texas.

The family business was started in 1915 as the American Hat Company.

105 years later, the shop is a part of Houston’s history.

The coolest part – all of the hats are formed using steam!

If you want to check out the designs and create a custom hat of your own, go to The Hat Store’s website or Instagram page.