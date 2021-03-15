Health Watch: Signs and Symptoms of having a stroke

And every year about 800,000 people are give or take suffer from a stroke.

Well, there's a couple of things that you can look for that are really, um, indicative that someone is having a stroke and maybe you have a loved one that is high risk for stroke.

Someone who has cardiovascular disease, they're diabetic, they're a drinker, they're a smoker.

All things that you think may be, they could be high risk for a stroke.

So things that can kind of be off that you should look for.

And these are, um, pretty tried and true, but they're really good things to look for.

So if their speech look for that, are they having trouble speaking, but are they having trouble understanding what you're saying?

Not only are they having der the trouble understandinu, e understanding them because maybe they're slurring their words ore ey put their words backwards d forwards and it doesn't makene other thing too is weakness.

And you see that a lot, you know, where you get the paralysis on.

Usually one side of the body.

So maybe they're having trouble picking up something.

Maybe they're having trouble folding their arm.

Maybe all of a sudden they're stumbling along.

This is another one too, is their balance.

So they get weakness and their balance will get off.

Um, you'll see the sudden loss of coordination, like i said, they'll try to pick up something and they just, they can't seem to get it.

And i've usually confused as to why.

And you may notice that their face, the cemetery of their face may be off because maybe there's paralysis.

All of a sudden in eusclesof on, you'll also see issues with their sight, too.

Um, problems seeing things and not only one eye or maybe both eyes.

Things could be blackened.

They could tend to get, um, blurred vision as well as seeing double, you know, um, and they can also get the sudden severe headache.

It can be accompanied by dizziness.

It can be comforted by, um, vomiting, their altered level of consciousness.

And i like these last two, this site and aesthetic look a lot like migraines.

So keep that in mind, but there's a really good acronym that we use at the hospital, um, that can kind of help you keep these all in order.

And it's what we call.

Be fast exactly how it's spelled.

So the b is for balance, like i said, do they have this sudden loss of balance they're stumbling along the is for eyes.

Are they losing vision in one or both of them f is for face.

So have them smile.

And if you can see, one side of their face is drooping on one side, they're actually smiling.

Something is off there a is for arms. and this is where you always see people can have you raise both of your arms up straight out.

They have, they have the muscle to keep one arm, but then one arm starts drifting down because they just don't have the muscle for that.

That's, that's a good indicator as well.

As is for speech or they slurring it or they have them repeat a simple phrase, say something like, hey grandma, can you say the sky is blue?

And they'll either have trouble understanding what you've just asked them or they'll repeat it back and it'll sound backwards.

Um, and then the t in the fast is time.

Time is really, really of the essence because when a stroke happens, um,rn cellc die with them.

In minutes when the ood is interrupted or it's mpletely lost to certain pasof t tting oxygen, you're not tng nutrients to certainplaces d those brain cells can die within nutes.

Call nine one one and ca, en if the symptoms gow.

Sou sete e.

