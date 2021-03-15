How to Make Your Home Seem as If It Has More Natural Light Than It Actually Does

Windows that allow for plenty ofnatural light are the key to creating awarm, welcoming atmosphere in a home.Unfortunately, not all windows allowfor this level of brightness, which is whyit's important to know how to fake it.The illusion of more window space canhelp to open up the room and visuallymake it appear so much larger, Lauren Lerner, Living with Lolo.No matter the size of your windows,hang your drapes as close to the ceilingas possible to visually expand the area.Another easy way to enhancenatural light in a room is by placinga mirror across from your window.Look for vertical patterns to makeyour windows seem taller and horizontalpatterns to make them seem wider.Stick with a light paint palette and paint thewalls and window molding the same color.Finally, make sure that there's never anyfurniture in front of your windows, which canmake the window’s space seem smaller