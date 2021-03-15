It’s a fiesta every day in the Pinata District

“The party never stops here in the Pinata District.

We’re open seven days a week from 7 a.m.

To 7 p.m.,” said Christopher Luna, owner of Raquel’s Candy N’ Confections.

It’s unlike anything else in Downtown Los Angeles.

A street party blasting your favorite cumbias, filled with shops selling food, candy, and paper-mache figurines.

Bienvenidos to the vibrant and beautiful Pinata District.

What originally started as a produce market back in the ‘80s, has since evolved into a one-stop-shop for theme party supplies for any occasion.

“It’s a whole day event when they come here with the whole family.

For a kid, it’s like picking candy from a candy store - and you’re definitely picking a piñata,” Raquel’s Candy...