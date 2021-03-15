Mom to Mom: Peeps Oreo Pudding Cups

Today on Mom to Mom, We have a fun and crafty treat your kids are going to love.

Speaker 1:- today on mom to mom, i have a - fun and crafty treat your kids- are going to love.- today, we're making peep oreo - pudding cups, and they're both- delicious and - - adorable.

These are super easy- to make.

All you need is some - pudding, some oreos,- starburst, peep, some trolley - worms, and maybe some edible- grass to make it all- look super cute together.

So- first you want to crush some- - - - oreos.

It's usually about one - per pudding cup, depending on - how many you're making.

Then yo- - - want to stick it right in the - pudding.

Then you want to take- your peeps and just stick it- right into the crushed oreos.

- - - then you can either take your - trolley worms and put it in - there, or i like to do- starburst.

You take an orange - starburst and kind of mold it - - - - into a carrot.

And then this is- where the edible grass comes in- i just take a little pinch of - the edible grass to make it - look like an actual carrot with- the greens on top.

You can- decorate however you- like.

But i personally like to- have a rabbit with a carrot, bu- if your kids love the - - - - trolley warms more, just shove- them right into the pudding and- serve it right up.- these are really fun to make fo- an afterschool snack, or you ca- actually send - them to a school party.

If- you've got some great ideas, we- would love to hear- about them and you might see- those on the