At least three dead after driver hits pedestrians in San Diego

At least three people have died and several others were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle that veered onto a sidewalk in downtown San Diego, according to Fire Chief Colin Stowell.
CNN’s Stephanie Elam has the latest.
At least three people died after multiple people were hit by a car on B Street near San Diego City College.