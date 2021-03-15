Beach Boulevard Market is back with a new location

Product of hellmer's lan- coastal birding trail.- - saturday was a nice day to shop- locally at the beach boulevard- market in gulfport.

- the market moved from the front- lawn of the island view - casino to the centennial plaza.- the marketplace features crafts- art, and food all produced by- local vendors.- unique items in jewelry,- personal care products, - accessories and art are also- sold.

- the marketplace also offers a - wide variety of food items, suc- as jellies, baked goods, breads- local honey, and salsas.- suzanne paulk, manager of beach- blvd market tell- news 25 people are happy to be- out the house.- - " i think everybody is so ready to come out,- i think hopefully not just- looking for anything but i hope- that we offer enough- for them to come out and spend- some time with us we got allot- - - of area allot of property here- you can come out and visit us" beach blvd market is open every- saturday from 10 a.m.

Until - 2.