Cuomo impeachment rally in Utica

A group called the Mohawk Valley Main Street Patriots gathered in Utica Monday to call for Gov.

Rallies over the past couple of years in support of former president trump held a rally today to promote the ((removal(( of governor cuomo.

The rally was held outside the state office building in downtown utica.

The group is called "the mohawk valley main street patriots".

About a dozen people showed up.

They are circulating a petition for people to sign.

The petition demands state representatives immediately begin the process of impeaching governor cuomo for multiple reasons...including the nursing home scandal....and the sexual harassment claims. both of which are under investigation.

"03:03 "we need to get him out of there, we need to cuomo out, we need him out, now, we need to get the word out."

Published reports say a longtime adviser to the governor, larry schwartz....the man leading the state's vaccine rollout, is calling county executives to gauge their loyalty to the governor.

Schwartz denies that.

The oneida county executive's office says it did not get a call from schwartz.

As the number of lawmakers and people calling for the governor's resignation