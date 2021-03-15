You Probably Didn’t Know These Things Were Invented by Women

In the United States, only about 10 percent of patent holders are women.

According to 24/7 Tempo, this disparity is partly due to the fact that women applying for patents alone are more likely to be rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In addition, patents sought by women are more likely to require revisions that lower the scope of the patent, subsequently weakening it.

.

In honor of the women who overcame these hurdles, here are, 10 things, you didn’t know were invented by women.

.

1.

Circular Saw, Tabitha Babbitt, 1812.

2.

Aquarium, Jeanne Villepreux-Power, 1832.

3.

Ice Cream Maker, Nancy Johnson, 1843.

4.

Computer Algorithm, Ada Lovelace, 1843.

5.

Dishwasher, Josephine Cochran, 1872.

6.

Life Raft, Maria Beasley, 1882.

7.

Fire Escape, Anna Connelly, 1887.

8.

Medical Syringe, Letitia Geer, 1899.

9.

Coffee Filter, Melitta Benz, 1908.

10.

Bullet-Proof Fiber, Stephanie Kwolek, 1966