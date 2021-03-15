Man pleads not guilty by mental defect for 2015 murders in Colbert County

New at 4... nearly 6 years after a double murder that shocked a community - the criminal case is moving forward.

Today was the first court appearance for the man charged with killing - kayla glover and gary wayne baskins - in muscle shoals in 2015.

Waay31's breken terry was in court.

She spoke with family members who saw the suspect in- person for the first time since his arrest.

Shaun ryan was escorted here into the colbert county