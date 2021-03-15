Man pleads not guilty by mental defect for 2015 murders in Colbert County
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Man pleads not guilty by mental defect for 2015 murders in Colbert County
Tab.
New at 4... nearly 6 years after a double murder that shocked a community - the criminal case is moving forward.
Today was the first court appearance for the man charged with killing - kayla glover and gary wayne baskins - in muscle shoals in 2015.
Waay31's breken terry was in court.
She spoke with family members who saw the suspect in- person for the first time since his arrest.
Shaun ryan was escorted here into the colbert county