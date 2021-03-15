Tim Kelly endorsement

See who is endorsing who now in the Mayor's runoff.

Race is picking up steam with less than one month from election day.

Dr. elenora woods is now the latest candidate to publicly endorse tim kelly.

Dr. woods credits kelly with being able to work with diverse communities in the past.

Kim white however is endorsed by chattanooga police officers and wants to attract and keep more first responders.

I'm fortunate to be the candidate left in the race for the runoff that is representing the rest of the candidates.

It's about us.

It really is about the vision that we share.

I've been a strong proponent since day one that we need to make sure that we pay our first responders competitive wages.

We're losing so many of them right now and we need to make sure that we provide more resources so we can have the best trained.

Election day is april 13th.

Early voting for chattanooga's runoff election begins next week.

It will start next wednesday march 24th.

There are 3 locations where you can vote early: the brainered rec center, election comission, and hixson community center.

Brainerd rec and hixson community center will be open 10 in the morning to 6 in the evening monday through friday.

The election commission will be open from 8 in the morning till 6 in the evening.

All locations are open from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon