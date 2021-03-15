Virtual panel to educate people on COVID-19 vaccine

8 a.m. COVID-19 update
If you are one that's unsure about getting one of the covid-19 vaccines..
An event tonight might help answer your questions.
A virtual vaccination forum is scheduled to reach hesitant groups.
It's through the "terre haute n-double-a-c-p" and "minority health coalition".
Speakers include health experts... church leaders... and other organizations.
The goal is to educate people... especially minorities... on vaccination efforts in vigo county.
It starts at 6:30 eastern... on zoom... but will be posted later on facebook.
