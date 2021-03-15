Who is vaccine czar Larry Schwartz?

Larry Schwartz reportedly called county executives statewide to gauge their loyalty to the embattled governor.
Report: NYS Vaccine Chief Gauged Loyalty To Cuomo
CBS 2 New York
The Cuomo administration is dealing with a new controversy tonight.
Larry Schwartz reportedly called county executives statewide to gauge their loyalty to the embattled governor.
The Cuomo administration is dealing with a new controversy tonight.
Former secretary to the Governor Larry Schwartz in New York, on March 30th, 2020.
Larry Schwartz, a longtime advisor to..