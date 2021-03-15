Young local kid inspired by school employee to start a new hobby

The receptionist at Hughes Elementary School in New Hartford inspired a student to start a new hobby while remote learning.

But instead of playing video games, one local kid picked up a different hobby... he decided to start bird watching, and he's only 11 year old.

One of the employees at his school inspired him.

Meteorologist violet scibior has more... standup: .

None "many young kids are remote learning and are stuck at home.

But one young boy decided to pick up an activity that he has the perfect backyard for...bird watching."

Vo: 11 year old luca is in 5th grade and has a love for animals.

Sot: "so when i was little, i really loved dinosaurs and when i grew up i wanted to be a paleontologist.

But then i kind of thought it over twice again.

Then when i got older i realized that birds were really close to dinosaurs.

I'm like hey that must be really cool."

Vo: this is why he wanted to start bird watching.

But he was also inspired by the receptionist at his school.

Sot: "mrs. butler, she's a person that works in our school.

She kept on like showing me all of these cool things and i'm like you know what maybe i should get back into it.

And i made this huge bird sanctuary."

Vo: and he learned a lot from mrs. butler, who enjoys teaching him about the birds.

Sot: "whenever we get a chance wetalt we're using.

If i see aninterese it with him."

Vo: mrs. butler has the perfect set up in her backyard.

Multiple bird feeders, and even some special treats...popcorn.

Sot: "um i think that i inspired him and his cousin.

She was over cat sitting for us and just enjoyed looking at all the birds, the different varieties that we have in our yard."

Vo: it is the perfect hobby for kids to pick up, especially since many are home.

Standup: "and while your kids are remote learning, you can encourage them to get outside and learn about some birds.

By setting up your own bird feeders in your backyard.

Reporting in frankfort, i'm violet scibior for newschannel 2."> there's a whole wing of munson williams dedicated to birds right