Memorial Hospital scheduling appointments for the Pfizer vaccine

Memorial Hospital is now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID vaccine starting tomorrow.
- - memorial hospital is now- scheduling appointments - for the pfizer covid vaccine- starting tomorrow.- all mississippi residents, or - out-of-state residents who- work in mississippi are - eligible, by appointment- only.
- vaccinations will be distribute- on tuesday, march 16th, from- 8:30- a.m.
To 3 p.m., at the lyman- community center, in- gulfport.
- to schedule an appointment, cal- the covid-19 hotline at - 228 - 867-5000 anytime from monday- through friday, from 8 a.m.